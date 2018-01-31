Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles. left, will face Tom Brady of the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Brady has won five Super Bowls, but Foles has played extremely well in the playoffs this year. (Foles: Matt Rourke Brady: Steven Senne/AP)

It seems that most fans and football experts are picking the New England Patriots to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII (that’s the Roman numeral for 52) Sunday night in Minnesota.

It’s easy to see why. The Patriots have Tom Brady. The 40-year-old Brady was fantastic this season, throwing for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns. Brady has played in seven Super Bowls and has won five of them. So he shouldn’t be nervous Sunday.

New England also has Bill Belichick. The Patriots’ head coach may look like a grump, but he knows how to win. Belichick has led the Patriots to five Super Bowl championships and has a record of 241 wins and 83 losses (including playoff games) since he took over New England in 2000.

The Eagles will be playing without their biggest offensive star. Quarterback Carson Wentz hurt his knee in the 13th game of the season, and so the young superstar will be watching the big game from the sideline.

Still, I think Super Bowl LII will be close and worth watching. And not just for the halftime show and the commercials. Here’s why.

Philadelphia’s backup quarterback, Nick Foles, is not bad. He has been terrific in the Eagles’ two playoff games, throwing for almost 600 yards and three touchdowns. Foles is the highest-rated quarterback — yes, even higher than Brady — during this year’s playoffs, according to ESPN.

The New England defense is not overpowering. The Patriots defense was rated 29th (out of 32 teams) in giving up yards this season. So the Philadelphia offense, which was rated third in the National Football League (NFL) in rushing yards, should be able to move the ball against the Pats.

While the Patriots defense gives up a lot of yards, it does not give up many points. New England gave up the fifth-fewest points during the 2017 season. The Eagles will have to cash in for touchdowns when they get close to the end zone.

Finally, the Philadelphia defense is rock-solid. The Eagles were the best in the NFL against the run, giving up the fewest yards on the ground this season. Philadelphia was fourth in overall defense and in takeaways (fumbles and interceptions).

Look, I know that the Patriots and Brady and Belichick are terrific. They will probably find a way to win their sixth Super Bowl title on Sunday.

But if Foles has a decent game and the Eagles stop the Patriots’ running attack, and if they put pressure on Brady and force a turnover or two, Super Bowl LII may be closer than folks think it will be.

In fact, I think the Eagles will win, 27-24.

Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 22 kids sports books, including three about football.

