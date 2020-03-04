The Democratic Party’s presidential field, which had eight candidates a week ago, turned into a two-man contest after Super Tuesday’s state primaries and caucus.

Former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont battled for delegates as 14 states and one U.S. territory held high-stakes elections. Biden won in 10 states, and Sanders in three with a solid lead in California.

Mike Bloomberg, former New York City mayor, won in the territory America Samoa and then said Wednesday that he would end his campaign. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Tulsi Gabbard won no races.

More important is the number of delegates each candidate earned of the 1,991 needed for the Democratic nomination. As of Wednesday afternoon, Biden led Sanders 566 to 501 with votes to count, according to Associated Press estimates.

It could take weeks — or months — for the party to pick one of them to take on President Trump in the November general election. But the fight between Biden and Sanders became clear as the two spoke to each other in victory speeches Tuesday night.

“People are talking about a revolution. We started a movement,” Biden said in Los Angeles, California, knocking one of Sanders’s signature lines.

Without citing his surging rival by name, Sanders swiped at Biden from Burlington, Vermont.

“You cannot beat Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics,” Sanders declared, ticking down a list of past policy differences with Biden on Social Security, trade and military force. “This will become a contrast in ideas.”

Tuesday’s results raised questions about whether the race would continue to July, when one candidate will be chosen at the Democratic convention.

Biden’s strong finish was a dramatic turnaround in the three days after a blowout victory in South Carolina. He showed strength in the Northeast with a victory in Massachusetts. He won delegate-rich Texas in the Southwest, Minnesota in the upper Midwest and finished on top across the South in Virginia, Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee and Arkansas — in addition to Oklahoma.

Sanders opened the night as the undisputed Democratic front-runner and was in a position to claim a huge delegate lead. And while he won the night’s biggest delegate prize in California, he scored just three other decisive victories, winning his home state of Vermont, along with Utah and Colorado.

In Biden and Sanders, Democrats have a stark choice in what kind of candidate they want to run against Trump.

Sanders is a 78-year-old democratic socialist who relies on an energized coalition of his party’s liberals who embraces his longtime fight to transform the nation’s political and economic systems. Biden is a 77-year-old lifelong leader of his party’s Washington establishment who emphasizes a more realistic approach to core policy issues such as health care and climate change.

