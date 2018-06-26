Protesters hold up signs and call out against the Supreme Court ruling upholding President Trump’s travel ban outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Tuesday. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Trump’s ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or went beyond his authority.

The 5-4 decision Tuesday was a big victory for Trump on an issue that is central to his presidency. It was the court’s first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy. The president quickly tweeted his reaction: “Wow!”

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote the majority opinion for the five conservative justices.

Roberts wrote that presidents have substantial power to control immigration. He also rejected the challengers’ claim of anti-Muslim bias.

But he didn’t support either Trump’s statements about immigration in general or Muslims in particular, including Trump’s campaign pledge to keep Muslims from entering the country.

“We express no view on the soundness of the policy,” Roberts wrote.

The travel ban applies to travelers from five countries with overwhelmingly Muslim populations — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim countries, blocking travelers from North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families. It has been fully in place since December, when the justices put the brakes on lower-court decisions that had ruled against the policy and blocked part of it from being enforced.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who disagreed with Tuesday’s ruling, said, “History will not look kindly on the court’s misguided decision today, nor should it.” Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan also dissented, or opposed.

Sotomayor wrote that based on the evidence in the case, people could conclude that prejudice against Muslims was the reason for the ban. She said her colleagues in the majority arrived at the opposite result by “ignoring the facts, misconstruing our legal precedent and turning a blind eye to the pain and suffering the Proclamation inflicts upon countless families and individuals, many of whom are United States citizens.”

The policy originally banned travelers from Chad, also a mostly Muslim country. That country was removed from the list in April after improving “its identity-management and information sharing practices,” Trump said in a proclamation.

The administration had pointed to the Chad decision to show that the restrictions are based only on national security concerns, not a ban on a certain religion.

The president has said the restriction, and a promised wall at the southern border, would make the United States safer from potentially hostile foreigners.

Many Democrats disagreed.

“This decision will someday serve as a marker of shame,” said Representative Keith Ellison, a Democrat from Minnesota.

Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, and Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, who was born in Japan, both compared the ban and the ruling to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

