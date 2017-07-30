Caeleb Dressel competes Saturday in the men's 100-meter butterfly final during the swimming world championships in Budapest, Hungary. Dressel won the race and two others to become the first swimmer to win three gold medals in one night at the worlds or Olympics. (Ferenc Isza/Agence France-Presse via Getty Images)

Caeleb Dressel knows the comparisons are coming.

After pulling off the first-ever Triple Crown at swimming’s world championships, it’s time to take on the legacy of Michael Phelps.

The 20-year-old Dressel established himself as America’s newest star of the pool Saturday, becoming the first swimmer to win three gold medals on a single night at either the worlds or the Olympics.

Not even Phelps managed such an audacious feat.

“The comparisons are probably inevitable,” Dressel said. “But I’m not the same person as Michael.”

Dressel poses Saturday with his gold medal after winning the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay final in a new World Record time during the swimming world championships. (Tamas Kovacs/EPA)

Yet it was downright Phelps-like the way he pulled off a remarkable night of swimming in Budapest, Hungary. Dressel raced three times over the course of about two hours — and won every time. Not to mention, he had to find time to warm down and get to three medal ceremonies.

“I think I only had to run twice,” Dressel said with a smile.

The University of Florida student — yep, he’s got an algebra exam coming up Monday that he’ll be taking online — has won six golds medals in Budapest.

That gives him a shot at moving into more Michael Phelps territory: Phelps is the only swimmer to win seven golds at a world championships, which he did at Melbourne in 2007 before his record eight golds the next year at the Beijing Olympics.

Dressel will be a virtual lock to win his seventh when he competes on the 4x100 medley relay Sunday, the final event of the championships.

Again, those comparisons to Phelps.

“It’s a tough question,” Dressel said. “I don’t know if I welcome them. But I know they’re going to come. I don’t think it puts any pressure on me. I just want to keep doing my thing at this meet and for the future.”

Phelps was certainly impressed.

He texted his congratulations shortly after Dressel led off a world-record performance in the 4x100-meter mixed freestyle relay, capping a night that also included victories in the 50 free and the 100 butterfly.

“This kid is on fire!!” Phelps wrote on Instagram, including a picture of him celebrating with Dressel during a gold medal-winning relay they were both on last summer at the Rio Olympics.

Dressel started the night with a furious dash from one end of the pool to the other, adding the 50 free world title to the 100 free he had. He came back about a half-hour later to nearly break Phelps’s world record in the 100 fly, posting a time of 49.86.

The final relay was merely a coronation, the Americans romping to gold in 3 minutes, 19.60 seconds — eclipsing by nearly 3½ seconds the mark they set two years ago at worlds.

Dressel led off the mixed free relay with a blistering time of 47.22 for the first 100 — even more remarkable given what he’d already been through — and his three teammates — Nathan Adrian, Mallory Comerford and Simone Manuel — took it from there.

“That last relay was a lot of fun,” Dressel said. “I wanted to lead it off even though it meant less to get ready for it. It was such a blast.”

The whole night was.

“I haven’t had much time to think,” Dressel said, pondering the significance of it all. “As physically demanding as it is, mentally it’s even more straining. So I have 24 hours until my next swim. I’ll give myself 30 minutes tonight to, I guess, let it sink in a bit, then it’s time to refocus for that relay tomorrow.”