

Ayesha Alif, 12, of Alexandria, Virginia, took KidsPost to the Smoky Mountains last year as part of the Summer of KidsPost. (Family photo)

Saturday is the official start of summer, so we at KidsPost hope you will include us in your summer plans. Whether you’re going on a vacation or a staycation, you can be part of the Summer of KidsPost.

Here’s what you do:

●Get a recent copy of KidsPost. Take it on your vacation or staycation, which could be to a local park or even a camping trip in your backyard.

●Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Have a parent fill out the form below and attach your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo and explain what’s going on.

Families can submit only one entry, and your photo must have been taken after May 24, 2020. Entries are due by September 1.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies. Safe travels!

