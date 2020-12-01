So it’s time for the annual KidsPost News Quiz. Answer these 10 questions about stories we reported in 2020, and you might win a prize package of books and a KidsPost T-shirt.
You must be ages 6 to 13 to enter; one entry per person. Ask an adult to fill in their contact information on the form below. Then you can enter your answers. If you cannot see the form, go to wapo.st/kidspostnewsquiz2020. Submissions are due by January 8. The winner will be randomly selected from all entries with 10 correct answers. Check back at the end of January to find out the answers and see who won.
How closely did you keep up with KidsPost in 2020? Answer these 10 questions about what we covered this year for a chance to win a prize package that includes a selection of books and a KidsPost T-shirt. The contest is open to ages 6 to 13. One entry per person. Family members of Washington Post employees are not eligible to enter. Entries must be received by January 8. A parent, guardian or teacher must provide permission for a child or student to enter. KidsPost will notify the winner and publish the answers in late January.Tell the Post