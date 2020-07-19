This is a summer when everyone could use a getaway. The coronavirus pandemic has made traveling quite a challenge, however. And that makes Summer of KidsPost, our annual collection of readers’ vacation photos, a bit tricky. But as you see from these photos, you can still take KidsPost along on your summer fun. We took part in the Squire family’s Olympic-theme staycation — complete with a medal ceremony — at home in Bethesda, Maryland. We camped and ate s’mores in Pennsylvania with friends Billie Null and Elizabeth Luse. And we caught lots of fish in North Carolina with the Rokita sisters from Dunn Loring, Virginia, Virginia.