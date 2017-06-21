Public officials decided not to relocate a Confederate statue that was erected in Tampa, Florida, in 1911. (Tamara Lush/AP)

Officials have decided not to move a Confederate memorial from in front of a Florida courthouse. Instead, a mural will be put behind it to display, in the words of one county leader, “the love and diversity” in the community.

The Hillsborough County Commission voted 4 to 3 Wednesday not to remove a statue erected in Tampa in 1911. It depicts two Civil War soldiers next to an obelisk.

“It’s time to take that monument down. . . . It represents an era of bondage of African American people,” said Commissioner Les Miller, who proposed the removal.

Supporters of Southern heritage say removing such symbols would dishonor Civil War veterans.

After more than two hours of intense public comment, another lawmaker said compromise was needed.

“If we don’t look for a compromise or consensus, there’s going to be hatred and anger that could last for decades,” said Commissioner Victor Crist.

Those who wanted the statue removed said they were deeply disappointed in the idea of a mural.

“The plan is to put a monument behind a monument, showing that hate is still up front,” said resident Jae Passmore.