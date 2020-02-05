Caucus participants check in Monday at a high school in Des Moines, Iowa. The state’s Democratic voters choose their party’s presidential candidate in a caucus, or public meeting. A glitch Monday caused the results of the caucus to be delayed. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results of its kickoff presidential caucuses late Tuesday showing former Midwestern mayor Pete Buttigieg with a slight lead over Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The results followed 24 hours of chaos as a “coding issue in the reporting system” messed up the complicated caucus process, according to party officials.

It was too early to call a winner based on the initial results, but Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota were trailing in the tally of state delegate equivalents, according to data released by the Iowa Democratic Party nearly 24 hours after voting ended. The results reflected 71 percent of precincts, or voting districts, in the state.

While all campaigns were eager to spin the Iowa results to their advantage, there was little immediate indication that the incomplete results erased the confusion and concern that loomed over the caucuses. It was unclear when the full results would be released.

During a private conference call with campaigns earlier in the day, state party chairman Troy Price declined to answer questions about the timeline — even whether it would be days or weeks.

“We have been working day and night to make sure these results are accurate,” Price said at a later news conference.

The party’s caucus crisis was an embarrassing twist after months of promoting Iowa as a chance for Democrats to find some clarity in a jumbled field. Instead caucus day ended with no winner and no official results.

The state party told campaigns Tuesday the coding problem has been fixed. It said it had verified the accuracy of the collected data and said the problem was not a result of “a hack or an intrusion.”

Iowa marked the first contest in a primary season that will include 50 states and several U.S. territories, ending at the party convention in July.

Beyond 2020, Monday’s problem invited fresh criticism about the Iowa caucuses, a complicated set of political meetings. Many questioned whether it was a quaint political tradition whose time had passed.

— Associated Press

