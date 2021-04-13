“I think people don’t think about the care of small animals,” Katheryn said. “They just think, ‘I’ll just get a small cage.’ ” But often these pets don’t have the right containers, toys or food. “It’s not as obvious when they need rescuing as it is with dogs and cats,” she said.

Katheryn, who will be 16 in May, has grown up with animals. Her mom has rescued large dogs, cats and rats. But nothing as little as her sister’s friend’s gerbils, whom Katheryn met last year. It was love at first snuggle.

“They have fuzzy tails,” she said, “and I love their curious personalities and how social they are.”

In September, after several weeks of research, Katheryn bought two gerbils and named them Connor and Oliver. She got them from a pet store — which she regretted once she learned that many small mammals live in unsuitable homes and need rescuing from them. She also learned that pet stores don’t always give the best advice. For example, some stores sell small hamster tubes that can be dangerous if the animals get stuck in them. They also may sell wheels that are too small.

“If hamsters run in a wheel that’s not big enough, it will cause back problems,” Katheryn said, “like if you’re always crouched over your computer.”

Katheryn gobbled up information online about gerbils, hamsters and mice. She learned about how much space they need, what they eat and which ones like to live alone. She says there are many misconceptions about small-animal care.

“I love caring for pets, and I also like getting up on my soapbox,” she said, laughing, “and telling people how to do something better.”

So in January, Katheryn set up Petites Pattes, designed a website and asked for donations on her neighborhood message group. Family and neighbors donated money and supplies. She rescued her first animal in January from a family that was moving — a hamster she named Pluto. Pluto found his “forever home” within a couple of weeks, adopted by a woman in nearby Kensington who has several more of the pint-size fur balls.

Since then, Katheryn has posted a Craigslist ad looking for unwanted small animals to rescue. In March, she and her mom traveled to Virginia for a pickup that was larger than expected: one hamster and five mice, including three identical albino females. Several have been adopted.

Katheryn writes detailed descriptions of the animals’ personalities and wants to find a good match with human adopters. On her website, she describes Cow, a short-haired Syrian hamster, as curious and needing a large enclosure.

The teen would like to expand to rescuing rats, guinea pigs and ferrets, but these animals need larger spaces. For now, she’ll stick to the little guys. After all, she said, she has a small bedroom.

Small-pet facts

● Hamsters can run five to six miles a night on their wheels.

● Gerbils create intricate burrow systems with tunnels and chambers.

●Mice are very smart. They can learn tricks and how to come when they’re called.

●The smallest hamster, the Roborovski, is about two inches long, while the largest, the Syrian, grows to about seven inches.

●Mice love to climb.

● Gerbils need to live with another same-sex gerbil or they will be sad.

● While hamsters don’t have good eyesight, they can smell something up to 30 yards away.

●Hamsters have 16 teeth.

●The Syrian, also called a golden hamster, is on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. In the wild, it is considered “vulnerable.”