Last year's “Play Ball Park” took place at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. Washington, D.C., plays host this year. (Major League Baseball)

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week is coming up, and the league is giving kids a chance to test their skills during five days of baseball and softball activities at its “Play Ball Park.”

The event, at the Capitol Riverfront in Southeast Washington, invites kids to experience competitions, informal games, drills and batting exercises. The large lot just down the street from Nationals Park, where the MLB All-Star Game will be played July 17, will be transformed with a youth-size turf diamond.

Kids who participate will receive a foam or plastic bat and ball, as well as a T-shirt. MLB players, mascots and members of the national baseball and softball teams will make appearances. So will Jennie Finch, winner of two Olympic medals in softball.

The fun kicks off July 13 with opening ceremonies and a screening of “The Sandlot,” a 1993 baseball comedy.

If you want to go . . .

What: “Play Ball Park”

Where: The Yards at the Capitol Riverfront, at First and M streets SE.

When: July 13 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), July 14 (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.), July 15 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.), July 16 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and July 17 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

How much: Free

For more information: mlb.com/all-star/schedule

