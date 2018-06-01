

Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, is presented with the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy by Adam Symson, president of E.W. Scripps Company, after he won the bee on Thursday in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Cliff Owen/AP)

Karthik Nemmani was the last of three Texans standing at Thursday night’s finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The 14-year-old, who is from McKinney, Texas, beat out Naysa Modi, 12, of nearby Frisco. Naysa misspelled “Bewusstseinslage.” Karthik then correctly spelled the word “koinonia” — a Christian fellowship — to win the contest. The teen, who had been very serious throughout the evening, lit up with a big smile.

The two final spellers stood out because of habits they often followed when stepping up to the mic. Karthik would use a finger to draw the words he was given on the palm of his hand. Naysa typed her words on an imaginary keyboard before answering. The two had completed at the county-level bee. Naysa won that contest.

“She’s a really, really good speller. She deserved the trophy as much as I did,” Karthik said. “I got lucky.”

Abhijay Kodali, an 11-year-old from Flower Mound, Texas, came in third in the competition, which was held in Oxon Hill, Maryland. He misspelled the word “aalii.”



The final 16 spellers pose for a photo at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on Thursday afternoon. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Abhijay was the youngest of the final 16 finalists. He started competing only in March and joined the bee when he won a regional competition in Texas.

“I’ve been to every bee along the way,” said Kim Martich, his teacher at Liberty Elementary School told Dallas News. “He has a passion for it.”

The competition started Sunday with 515 spellers, the largest number of contestants in the 93 years of the national bee’s history. Last year, there were only 291. The reason for the big spike is a new program called “RSVBee,” where students could be invited to participate in the national bee even if they didn’t win their state bee. Karthik was one of those invited.

More than 11 million students take part in spelling bees throughout the year to make it to nationals. Maryland had one speller — Saketh Sundar of Clarksville — still in the competition Thursday morning. But the final group of 16 were all from outside the D.C. area — such places as Texas, California, Alabama, New Jersey, and even Ontario, Canada.

Karthik will take home the $40,000 grand prize and the Scripps trophy. He also will win a trip to Hollywood to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

But Naysa and Abhijay won’t go home empty-handed. They will receive $30,000 and $20,000, respectively. And they’ll get the chance to do it all again next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.



Naysa Modi, 12, from Frisco, Texas, types her word in the air while spelling correctly during the evening finals. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

