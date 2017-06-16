Betsy Roddy of Los Angeles, California, looks at a 1910 newspaper story describing how her great-grandmother, Sonora Smart Dodd, organized the first Father's Day that year in Spokane, Washington. Dodd is considered the “Mother of Father's Day.” (John Rogers/AP)

This Father’s Day, Betsy Roddy will write two cards: one to her dad, and the other to her late great-grandmother, Sonora Smart Dodd.

The second card is a century-old family tradition honoring the “Mother of Father’s Day.”

Sunday is the 107th Father’s Day celebrated in the United States since Dodd created the holiday in 1910. As a result, she is the one responsible for those annual gifts that may be embarrassingly silly-looking neckties or finger paintings crafted by tiny hands.

It’s a tradition Dodd decided to start as she sat in a Spokane, Washington, church on Mother’s Day 1909, listening to a sermon about — what else? — Mother’s Day.

“And it bugged her,” Roddy recalled with a laugh as she sat in her living room in Los Angeles, California. “She thought, ‘Well, why isn’t there a Father’s Day?’ ”

In this 1940s family photo shows Dodd, who wanted to honor, in part, her own father, who raised her and her five siblings after their mother died. (Betsy Hillerman Roddy and Barbara Hillerman Lieske/Via AP)

Dodd and her five younger brothers, after all, had been raised by their father after their mother died in childbirth in 1898.

William Jackson Smart became a farmer after fighting in the Civil War. He not only held down both parental roles but also did it with “leadership and love,” his daughter always said, and she believed he ought to get some credit.

“So she worked tirelessly with the local clergy and got the YWCA on board, and they had their first Father’s Day in Spokane in 1910,” said Roddy, displaying a copy of the River Press of Fort Benton, Montana, which reported on the event.

Although that story predicted the celebration would go nationwide by the next year, Father’s Day was slow to catch on. Dodd spent the next 62 years asking everyone — including presidents and store owners — for support.

Finally, in 1972, President Richard Nixon declared the third Sunday of June a federal holiday honoring dads. Dodd, who died at age 96 in 1978, had lived to see her dream come true.

The Mother of Father’s Day was a painter, poet and businesswoman, running a funeral home with her husband while raising the couple’s only son, a future father named Jack.

“I take a great deal of pride in that renegade spirit that she clearly had,” said Roddy, a 55-year-old marketing director.

Dodd worked for 62 years to push for recognition of Father’s Day. Dodd lived to see President Richard Nixon declare it an official U.S. holiday in 1972. (Jeff T. Green/AP)

The only child of an only child and recently widowed after 24 years of marriage, Roddy never had children of her own. That not only leaves her with the title of “Great-Granddaughter of Father’s Day” but also assures she is the last direct descendant of the holiday’s creator. Roddy has never talked about her great-grandmother publicly until now.

As a child, Roddy said, she loved her great-grandmother deeply, visited her every year and treasures the poems, books and notes she gave her.

But back then, Roddy says, she took Father’s Day for granted, thinking that the elaborate celebration, including the special card for her great-grandmother, was just something her family did. Even as an adult, she has generally kept quiet about being the ultimate Father’s Day insider, leaving it to her mother to spread the word.

But no more.

“It’s time for me to pick up the baton and carry it proudly,” she says with a smile. “I’m the last direct descendant. The legacy is here, which is an honor.”