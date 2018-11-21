Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) knocks the ball away from L.A. Clippers forward Tobias Harris (34) at Capital One Arena. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

What is the story with the Washington Wizards?

Despite Tuesday’s stirring comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Wizards have a record of 6-11 (six wins, 11 losses). They are not playing like the playoff team everyone expected them to be.

So what’s the problem? The way I see it, there are three big problems.

Defense: So far this season, the Wizards are allowing their opponents to average almost 117 points a game. Only the woeful Atlanta Hawks are allowing more.

In addition, Washington’s opponents are hitting more than 47 percent of their shots. That ranks the Wizards 26th among the 30 teams in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

In basketball, defense is about effort for the entire game, not just some of it. The Wizards do not appear to be making a consistent effort. They are trying to outscore the other team, but that doesn’t work in the NBA. Good teams get defensive stops at key times in the game. The Wizards can’t, and that’s one reason they are losing.



Bradley Beal (3) in Tuesday’s victorious game for the Wizards against the Clippers. Beal, John Wall and Otto Porter Jr. are the team’s highest-paid stars, but they have flaws. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Shooting: The NBA has become a shooter’s paradise. Teams are launching loads of three-point shots. The Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks, for example, average more than 40 three-point attempts a game.

The Wizards are shooting plenty of threes — they take more than 32 a game. The problem is they are not hitting a lot of them. They are 26th in the NBA for three-point percentage, hitting just 32.7 percent of their long shots.

Good shooting teams, such as the Golden State Warriors with Stephen Curry, make a higher percentage of their threes. That’s a big advantage.

The Big Three: The Wizards’ three highest-paid stars — John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. — are good players, but they all have some crucial weaknesses.

Wall is as exciting as any player in the NBA, but he dribbles the ball too much and is not a great shooter. The Wizards’ point guard has hit only 34.1 percent of his three-pointers and is shooting less than 70 percent from the free throw line.

Beal is a good scorer, but as the years go by (Beal is in his seventh NBA season), it is becoming clearer that’s all he is. In addition, neither Wall nor Beal is a good defender. Notice how often the opponents’ backcourt outscores the Wizards’ guards.

Porter can do a lot of things well — shoot, pass, rebound and defend — but he has surprisingly little impact on the game. In too many games, Porter disappears on the offensive end, scoring just a handful of baskets.

Can the Wizards come back? They have some new players — Dwight Howard, Jeff Green and guard Austin Rivers — who might help. But there are reports the players are arguing with one another.

So right now, the 2018-2019 season may be a lost cause.

Read more Score columns:

The NBA is a big deal, but it wasn’t always that way

With LeBron James in L.A., how much will the Lakers raise their game?

You may have a favorite sport, but there are benefits of considering others