Young Capitals fans play on the ice in Sweden in August. The team’s Christian Djoos and Nicklas Backstrom played in the Swedish league in the summer. With the Caps season beginning, local observers say more youths are participating in hockey. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Stanley Cup defending champion Washington Capitals . . .

Doesn’t that sound great? Let’s say it again!

The Stanley Cup defending champion Washington Capitals . . . began their 2018-2019 National Hockey League (NHL) season Wednesday by raising their first Stanley Cup championship banner in their home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Caps should be a shoo-in to make the NHL playoffs this season unless they are too tired from celebrating their Stanley Cup victory. Sixteen of the NHL’s 31 teams make postseason play.

Washington has a new head coach in Todd Reirden, but their “core-four” superstars are back: Alex Ovechkin (607 career goals); Nicklas Backstrom (590 career assists); goalie Braden Holtby (three-time all-star) and defenseman John Carlson (68 points last season).

The key to the season, however, may be the Caps younger players. Evgeny Kuznetsov (26 years old), Jakub Vrana (22) and Devante Smith-Pelly (26) all played important roles in the playoffs last spring. If they can continue to get better, the Caps could be a real powerhouse.

Of course, anything can happen in the NHL playoffs as the Caps showed during their thrilling postseason run. I looked at the past 20 NHL playoff seasons. The teams with the best regular-season records in the Eastern and Western conferences made the Stanley Cup finals about 20 percent of the time.

So the important thing is for the Caps to make the playoffs and see what happens. They should have plenty of firepower to do that.

Win or lose this season, the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup victory has been a big win for local youth hockey. I contacted Debbie Moon, a member of the board of directors of the Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association (PVAHA). The PVAHA is the governing body of all of the nonprofessional hockey teams in Maryland, Virginia and the District.

With the beginning of the Caps season, Moon told me the PVAHA is seeing more kids contact their local rinks to start playing hockey. According to the PVAHA, more than 10,000 kids under age 18 are playing in the Washington area, including almost 1,400 girls. Looks like the Caps success has gotten a lot of kids excited about hockey.

Want to get in on the fun? Moon said that local rinks will be participating in Girls Try Hockey for Free events as part of Girls’ Hockey Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. On November 10, kids ages 7 to 9 are invited to try hockey free. The Washington Capitals organization will be supplying equipment for youth to wear and keep.

So cheer for the Caps, and lace up your skates.

Read more Score columns:

NHL marks 100 years out on the ice

As sports trophies go, nothing’s as cool as the Stanley Cup

Stanley Cup finals offers a history lesson