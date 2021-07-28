Most new infections in the United States are among unvaccinated people, but breakthrough infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people. When earlier strains of the virus predominated, infected vaccinated people were unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. New data shows that with the delta strain, a more transmissible version of the virus, infected vaccinated people have the same virus level of virus as infected unvaccinated people, Walensky said. Having a high level of virus makes spreading it more likely.