President Joe Biden dismissed concerns that the new masking guidance could invite confusion, saying Americans who remain unvaccinated are the ones who are “sowing enormous confusion.”
“The more we learn about this virus and the delta variation, the more we have to be worried and concerned. And there’s only one thing we know for sure — if those other 100 million people got vaccinated, we’d be in a very different world,” he said.
The CDC’s new mask policy follows recent decisions in Los Angeles, California, and St. Louis, Missouri, to revert to indoor mask requirements during the spike in coronavirus infections. The nation is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 hospitalizations related to covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The guidance on masks in indoor public places applies in parts of the United States with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the past week. That includes 60 percent of U.S. counties, officials said. New case rates are particularly high in the South and Southwest, according to a CDC tracker.
Most new infections in the United States are among unvaccinated people, but breakthrough infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people. When earlier strains of the virus predominated, infected vaccinated people were unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. New data shows that with the delta strain, a more transmissible version of the virus, infected vaccinated people have the same virus level of virus as infected unvaccinated people, Walensky said. Having a high level of virus makes spreading it more likely.
The data emerged over the last couple of days from more than 100 samples from several states and one other country. It is unpublished, and the CDC has not released it. But “it is concerning enough that we feel like we have to act,” Walensky said.
For much of the pandemic, the CDC advised Americans to wear masks indoors and outdoors if they were within six feet of one another.
As vaccination rates rose sharply this spring, the agency eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks, allowing fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Later CDC guidance said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks at schools.
For months, coronavirus cases, related deaths and hospitalizations were falling steadily, but those trends began to change at the start of summer as the delta strain of the virus began to spread widely, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.
Walensky told “CBS This Morning,” “We can halt the chain of transmission. We can do something if we unify together, if we get people vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, if we mask in the interim, we can halt this in just a matter of a couple of weeks.”