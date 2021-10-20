Scientists predict increased weather extremes, rising sea levels, species extinction, food shortages and other problems as Earth warms. One of the main causes is burning fossil fuels.
Many young climate activists are tired of lawmakers’ “words that sound great but so far lead to no action,” as Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said recently.
KidsPost would like to know what actions you support. Draw us a picture of ways you and others can work to help keep the planet livable for generations to come. We will publish some drawings next month.
Participants must be ages 5 to 13. A parent or teacher must give permission for drawings to be used. Have that person fill out our online form at wapo.st/climateart by November 11.
Climate solutions aren’t just for world leaders at big meetings. Everyone needs to pitch in.
— Christina Barron
