

A canal boat goes through Lock 2 of the Erie Canal in Waterford, New York, in 2008. Ground was broken for the Erie Canal 200 years ago. After the 363-mile canal fully opened in 1825, it would change history. (Mike Groll/AP)

A few days after the first shovel was thrust into the central New York state dirt on July 4, 1817, to mark the beginning of the building of the Erie Canal, the real work got started.

A few dozen workers supplied with nothing more than shovels and draft animals started digging in both directions in Rome. One crew headed west toward Buffalo, and another started digging east toward Albany. By the time the 363-mile waterway was fully opened in the fall of 1825, thousands of people had labored on what was considered the greatest engineering feat of the era — and one that would change history.

“It opens America to the Midwest, all the natural resources out there and in western New York as well,” said Brad Utter, a senior historian and curator at the New York State Museum in Albany. “You now have the ability to migrate to those areas fairly cheaply. And the canal really opened up markets and avenues of commerce and everything that followed.”

Talk of building a canal linking the Hudson River to the Great Lakes had been around since the 18th century. It wasn’t until the early 1800s that a serious effort was made in Albany to raise the money for the project. With their request for federal funding rejected by then-President Thomas Jefferson, the plan’s backers found an influential supporter in DeWitt Clinton, a former New York City mayor who had served in the New York legislature and U.S. Senate.



A boat enters Lock 4 of the Erie Canal in Waterford in 2015. The 363-mile canal was considered the engineering feat of the era. Railroads and then highways later took over the work of transporting goods from the Atlantic to the Midwest. (Mike Groll/AP)

In April 1817, the legislature approved $7.1 million for the construction of the Erie Canal. Three months later Clinton became New York governor. By then detractors of the canal idea were already calling the plan Clinton’s Ditch.

Surveyors sent into the New York wilderness to plot a route for the waterway faced a daunting task: miles and miles of forest and rattlesnake-infested swamps, plus untamed rivers and streams to cross. The Hudson River was hundreds of feet lower than Lake Erie, so dozens of locks would be needed to act as elevators, raising and lowering the water levels for ships passing through.

The work of clearing a path and digging a 4-foot-deep-by-40-foot-wide ditch hundreds of miles long would be done by unskilled workers, many of them Irish or German immigrants.

“No bulldozers, no excavators. You’re basically looking at oxen, horses, shovels and pick axes,” said Andrew Wolfe, an engineering professor at State University of New York Polytechnic Institute.

The canal was started in Rome, where the terrain is flat and the soil is sandy. The short stretch between Rome and nearby Utica opened first, on October 22, 1819. By the third anniversary of the start of construction, a section from Utica to the Seneca River west of Syracuse was completed.

Other sections followed until the full length of the canal was declared completed on October 26, 1825, when

A sign on route 49/46 in Rome, New York, marks the spot where digging for construction on the Erie Canal began. (John Clifford/AP)

Clinton led a flotilla of boats eastward from the canal’s western end on Lake Erie at Buffalo to the eastern end at Albany, then south to New York City on the Hudson River.

Nine days later in Manhattan, Clinton poured a keg of Lake Erie water into New York Harbor to symbolize “the wedding of the waters.”

The canal’s impact was felt nearly immediately. A cross-state journey that could take weeks was now cut to six days. The expense of hauling goods from one end of New York to the other by horse-drawn wagon was cut to a fraction of its earlier cost. The canal connected the crowded Eastern Seaboard to the Midwest, creating markets for goods and products and opening Upstate New York and points farther west for settlement.

The original canal was deepened and widened before the Civil War and enlarged again a century ago. The development of railroads in the 19th century and highways in the 20th century eventually made the Erie Canal out of date for hauling all but the largest loads.

Today, the waterway is mostly used by recreational boaters and by tourists who can hike and bicycle along the paved trails running along the canal corridor, where mules plodding along canalside dirt paths once towed cargo- and people-laden boats.