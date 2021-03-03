The National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game is Sunday. The game marks the halfway point of this year’s 72-game regular season. It’s a good time to check on what’s happening in the NBA.

Without peeking at the standings, do you know which team has the best record in the NBA? No, it’s not the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James or the superstar-studded Los Angeles Clippers or the Brooklyn Nets.

It’s the Utah Jazz, with a record of 27-8 (27 wins, 8 losses).

How is the team doing it? Utah has some terrific players even if most fans don’t know their names. Donovan Mitchell is scoring more than 24 points a game. (He has scored more than 20 per game in each of his previous three NBA seasons.) Seven-foot-tall center Rudy Gobert is grabbing more than 13 rebounds. They are both all-stars.

The Jazz has a balanced attack — six players score more than 10 points per game — that’s scoring more than 116 points per game, third best in the NBA. But Utah can also play defense. The Jazz gives up a little more than 107 points per game, again third best in the league.

Of course, this season all the NBA teams are putting big numbers on the scoreboard. Twenty-two of the 30 teams are averaging more than 110 points a game.

The attitude in the NBA seems to be when a player has an open shot, to shoot it. The pro game is played at a furious rate. Fifteen years ago, only one NBA team averaged more than 85 shots a game for a season. Halfway through this season, every team but one is averaging more than 85 shots a game, with seven teams averaging more than 90 a game.

A lot of those shots are three-pointers. Almost 40 percent of the shots (39.5 percent) this season are coming from behind the three-point line.

The Washington Wizards have the top scorer in the league. All-star guard Bradley Beal is pouring in almost 33 points a game. Beal’s scoring heroics, however, have not turned the Wizards into a winner. The Wizards’ record is 13-20.

Washington is getting better. The Wizards have won seven of their last 10 games and are only a few games from a playoff berth in the tightly bunched Eastern Conference.

Russell Westbrook, whom the Wizards got in a trade for John Wall, is beginning to fit in with the team. Westbrook struggles with his shooting — he hits only 42.6 percent of his shots — but he leads the team in rebounds and assists. In addition, forward Davis Bertans — known as the “Latvian Laser” — is shooting better.

Yet the Wizards need to play defense like the Jazz. Washington is allowing more than 119 points a game, second worst in the NBA.

All-stars, high-scoring games and the Jazz. There has been a lot to watch in the NBA this season. And there’s a lot more to come.