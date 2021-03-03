It’s the Utah Jazz, with a record of 27-8 (27 wins, 8 losses).

How is the team doing it? Utah has some terrific players even if most fans don’t know their names. Donovan Mitchell is scoring more than 24 points a game. (He has scored more than 20 per game in each of his previous three NBA seasons.) Seven-foot-tall center Rudy Gobert is grabbing more than 13 rebounds. They are both all-stars.

The Jazz has a balanced attack — six players score more than 10 points per game — that’s scoring more than 116 points per game, third best in the NBA. But Utah can also play defense. The Jazz gives up a little more than 107 points per game, again third best in the league.

Of course, this season all the NBA teams are putting big numbers on the scoreboard. Twenty-two of the 30 teams are averaging more than 110 points a game.

The attitude in the NBA seems to be when a player has an open shot, to shoot it. The pro game is played at a furious rate. Fifteen years ago, only one NBA team averaged more than 85 shots a game for a season. Halfway through this season, every team but one is averaging more than 85 shots a game, with seven teams averaging more than 90 a game.

A lot of those shots are three-pointers. Almost 40 percent of the shots (39.5 percent) this season are coming from behind the three-point line.

The Washington Wizards have the top scorer in the league. All-star guard Bradley Beal is pouring in almost 33 points a game. Beal’s scoring heroics, however, have not turned the Wizards into a winner. The Wizards’ record is 13-20.

Washington is getting better. The Wizards have won seven of their last 10 games and are only a few games from a playoff berth in the tightly bunched Eastern Conference.

Russell Westbrook, whom the Wizards got in a trade for John Wall, is beginning to fit in with the team. Westbrook struggles with his shooting — he hits only 42.6 percent of his shots — but he leads the team in rebounds and assists. In addition, forward Davis Bertans — known as the “Latvian Laser” — is shooting better.

Yet the Wizards need to play defense like the Jazz. Washington is allowing more than 119 points a game, second worst in the NBA.