More than 15,400 square miles of lunar terrain have the capability to trap water as ice, according to a team led by the University of Colorado’s Paul Hayne. That’s 20 percent more area than previous estimates, he said.

These ice-rich areas are near the moon’s north and south poles. Temperatures are so low in these so-called cold traps — minus 261 degrees Fahrenheit — that they could hold onto the water for millions or even billions of years.

“We believe this will help expand the possible landing sites for future lunar missions seeking water, opening up real estate previously considered ‘off limits’ for being bone dry,” Hayne said.

Using data from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, the researchers identified cold traps as small as a few yards across and as wide as 18 miles and more, and used computer models to get all the way down to micrometers in size.

“Since the little ones are too small to see from orbit, despite being vastly more numerous, we can’t yet identify ice inside them,” Hayne said. “Once we’re on the surface, we will do that experiment.”

In a second study, scientists used NASA’s airborne infrared observatory SOFIA to conclusively identify water molecules on the sunlit portions of the moon, just outside the polar regions.Most of these molecules are probably stored between moon dust and other particles or locked inside glassy volcanic material.

Scientists believe all this water on the moon came from comets, asteroids, interplanetary dust, the solar wind and lunar volcanic eruptions. They’ll have a better idea of the sources “if we can get down on the surface and analyze samples of the ice,” Hayne said.

The lead researcher, Casey Honniball, a postdoctoral fellow at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said at a news conference that she wanted to make it clear the Sofia study had not found puddles on the moon. Rather, the identified hydrogen and oxygen molecules are so far apart, they are neither in liquid or solid form, she noted.

NASA is under White House direction to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024. The space agency wants its new Artemis moon-landing program to be sustainable — with the ability of astronauts to stay for long periods — unlike the Apollo program a half-century ago.