

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne leads the team’s run in the Women’s National Basketball Association playoffs. The 6-foot-5 forward was named WNBA Player of the Year. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The city of Washington may be the home of a championship team soon.

What team am I talking about? Not the Nationals. I’m rooting like crazy for the Nats to make the Major League Baseball playoffs, but it may be tough for them to go all the way.

I am definitely not talking about the Redskins. They have lost the first two games of their National Football League season and look like they may lose a lot more.

No, I’m talking about the Washington Mystics, the favorite to win the 2019 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) championship.

The Mystics started their quest for the WNBA championship Tuesday with a 97-95 win against the Las Vegas Aces in the first game of a best-of-five semifinal series. The two teams square off again tonight at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington.

The main reason the Mystics are a good bet to win it all is Elena Delle Donne, simply the best all-around female player in the world.

Delle Donne was named the WNBA Player of the Year and became the first female member of the 50-40-90 club. Those are pro basketball players who shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line for a season.

Delle Donne got into the club this year by shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 43 percent from behind the three-point arc. The 6-foot-5-inch forward also shot an incredible 97.4 percent from the foul line, missing only three free throws out of 117 attempts.

In case you are wondering, only eight male players are members of the 50-40-90 club. They include NBA superstars such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, as well as all-time legends such as Larry Bird and Steve Nash. Pretty good company.



Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver (20) goes to the basket during a June game against the Atlanta Dream. Toliver, a standout guard, has been out with a knee injury and may not play in the playoffs. (Terrance Williams/For The Washington Post)

But the Mystics are not just a one-woman team. Seven players, including Delle Donne, averaged nine or more points a game during the 2019 season.

That kind of scoring balance makes the Mystics an offensive powerhouse. The team led the WNBA in points per game, averaging almost 90 points. They also led the league in assists per game, field-goal and free-throw percentages, as well as three-pointers made.

Still, the road to a championship is never easy. It’s doubtful veteran Mystics guard Kristi Toliver will be able to play in the playoffs. She has been out with a knee injury since early August. The Mystics may miss her steady play.

In addition, the remaining playoff teams — the Las Vegas Aces, Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks — all had winning seasons and have top-notch talent.

But they don’t have Elena Delle Donne. And that’s why I think the Mystics will bring home a championship to Washington.

Read more Score columns:

Delle Donne and Toliver are raising expectations for the Mystics

Mystics have added talent, but will that multiply fans?

Women’s college hoops weren’t always dominated by big schools