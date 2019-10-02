

Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg stepped in as a reliever during the wild-card game Tuesday against the Brewers. Strasburg, who had never pitched in that role as a major leaguer, held Milwaukee scoreless for three innings. The Nats pulled ahead in the eighth inning to win, 4-3. Next up for the Nationals: the Los Angeles Dodgers. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Okay, take a deep breath. The Washington Nationals slipped through a nerve-racking, come-from-behind wild-card game, beating the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3.

Now comes a bigger test: a five-game National League Division Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Will it be too tough a test for the Nats?

Los Angeles, after all, had a National League-best regular-season record of 106-56 (106 wins, 56 losses). Washington was 93-69.

But the two teams may be closer than it appears. After May 23, the Nats posted a sparkling regular-season record of 74-38. The Dodgers’ record over that stretch? The same. So the Dodgers and Nats have played a similar brand of winning baseball for more than four months.

The Dodgers lineup is loaded with front-line talent. Outfielder Cody Bellinger put up Most Valuable Player (MVP) kind of numbers this season by batting .305, blasting 47 home runs and driving in 115 runs.



The Dodgers had the best regular-season record in the National League (106 wins, 56 losses). Cody Bellinger is one of the team’s best players. He batted .305, hit 47 home runs and had 115 runs batted in this season. (Tony Avelar/AP)

Nats third baseman Anthony Rendon’s statistics — a .319 batting average, 34 home runs and 126 runs batted in — were as good as Bellinger’s.

Bellinger is not a one-man team. First baseman Max Muncy, shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Joc Pederson are dangerous hitters.

Rendon gets plenty of help from Nats shortstop Trea Turner, as well as outfielders Juan Soto, Adam Eaton and Victor Robles.

Pitching is probably the most important part of any short series. Los Angeles had the best earned run average in the National League. The team allowed opponents only a little more than three earned runs (3.37) every nine innings. Washington’s earned run average was almost a run higher (4.27).

But the Nats’ top starting pitchers — Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez — are as good as any team in baseball and probably a bit better than the Dodgers’ top starters.



The Nationals' Anthony Rendon, who scored Tuesday off a Juan Soto hit, has numbers as good as Bellinger’s. His batting average in the regular season was .319, he hit 34 home runs and had 126 RBI. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The big difference is among the teams’ relief pitchers. Los Angeles had the fourth-ranked bullpen in the major leagues. Washington’s bullpen was a disaster, the worst in baseball.

But in the playoffs, managers use only a few of their most-trusted relievers. So some of the Nats’ relief pitchers who struggled during the regular season may not see any action against the Dodgers.

If the Nats starters can go six or seven strong innings, Manager Dave Martinez may be able to stitch together a few wins with Sean Doolittle, Daniel Hudson and Tanner Rainey (or maybe Hunter Strickland or Fernando Rodney) coming out of the pen.

I admit that the Dodgers are the better team. They proved it over a 162-game season. But the Nats have to beat them only three times in a five-game series. A bad bounce, a lucky hit or a fantastic catch may make all the difference in one game.

And one game may make all the difference.

Read more Score columns:

In a winner-take-all game, who should pitch for the Nationals?

Pro baseball marks 150 years, but it wasn’t the same game back then

The World Series was a hit from the beginning