Josh Bell: Washington traded two young pitchers for this hard-hitting first baseman. The trade could be a steal for the Nats.

Bell is only 28 years old, and he put up impressive numbers for his old team, the Pittsburgh Pirates. (I know because I have followed the Pirates since I played for a Little League team with the same name.)

Bell was an all-star in 2019, when he slugged 37 home runs and had 116 runs batted in (RBI). He slumped during last year’s short season. But I’m guessing he will bounce back and give the Nats a big bat in the middle of their lineup.

Jon Lester: The Nats signed this veteran left-handed pitcher to a one-year contract. They are hoping Lester will give them an additional steady starting pitcher to go along with the team’s “Big Three” — Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.

Lester has been terrific during his 15-year career with a record of 193-111 (193 wins and 111 losses). But he is 37 years old and has pitched a lot of innings. Does he have some innings left for the Nats?

Kyle Schwarber: The Nats hope to put this slugger in left field to go with their young outfielders, Victor Robles in center and Juan Soto in right. Robles better be ready to catch a lot of balls in left center field, because Schwarber is not a great outfielder.

He also swings big and misses big. Schwarber blasted 38 home runs for the Chicago Cubs in 2019. But he also strikes out about 28 percent of the time he goes to the plate. That’s a lot. Still, if Schwarber can cut down on his strikeouts just a bit, he may be a big help to the Nats.

Brad Hand: Relief pitching is super important in today’s MLB games, because starting pitchers almost never pitch an entire nine-inning game. So teams need a lot of good relievers. That’s why the Nats signed Hand, a left-handed reliever who saved more than 100 games in the past four seasons. Hand should give Washington Manager Dave Martinez another good option for getting those crucial final outs.