Members of the group Your Vote Matters in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday encourage people to vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections. (Sid Hastings/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Tuesday’s midterm election is expected to draw historic numbers to the polls and will determine which party controls Congress. For voters across the country, the election represents something far greater than whatever Senate and House races appear on their ballots. It is a competition for the soul of America.

There are indications that Democrats may win control of at least one chamber of Congress. But two years after an election that proved polls wrong, nothing is certain.

All 435 seats in the U.S. House are up for reelection. And 35 Senate seats are in play, as are almost 40 governorships and the control of most state legislatures.

President Trump has said that the 2018 midterms reflect what voters think about his presidency. In recent appearances for Republican candidates, he railed against Latino immigrants seeking asylum at the U.S. border. Many Trump voters support his position on immigration.

“I want to see the wall go up,” said Joe Spirko, 57, as he sold Trump flags outside of a rally in Florida. “Since Trump come along, I feel a lot better.”

The elections will also show how voting patterns based on voters’ race, gender and education are changing. Trump’s Republican coalition is increasingly becoming older, whiter, more male and less likely to have a college degree. Democrats are relying more upon women, people of color, young people and college graduates.

Democrats hope to elect a record number of women to Congress. They are also poised to make history with the number of LGBT and Muslim candidates.

Former president Barack Obama seized on Democrats’ hopes in a final-days rally in Florida.

“One election won’t eliminate racism, sexism or homophobia,” Obama said. “It’s not going to happen in one election. But it’ll be a start.”

In Pittsburgh, where residents just finished burying those gunned down at Tree of Life synagogue, some voters saw their Election Day decisions as a way to send a message that the country is headed down a dark and dangerous path.

Rose Cathleen Bagin, 77, lives in the same neighborhood as the synagogue. She lashed a sign to her front porch reading “VOTE FOR GUN CONTROL,” and she is stunned every time she sees the crowd at Trump rallies on television cheering for his divisive language.

“I can’t stand the terrible things he says and the terrible things he’s doing,” said Bagin, who plans to vote Democratic on Tuesday. “I’m terrified. We’re going to a place I just don’t understand.”

— Associated Press

