Brothers, from left, Colin, 6, Trey, 11, and JT, 6, Perrell, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, took a special trip to Louisville, Kentucky, to visit their grandmother's home town. They got to see where their grandmother grew up, including her childhood home, and meet new relatives.

Brothers, from left, Colin, 6, Trey, 11, and JT, 6, Perrell, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, took a special trip to Louisville, Kentucky, to visit their grandmother's home town. They got to see where their grandmother grew up, including her childhood home, and meet new relatives. Family photo

Bring KidsPost with you wherever you go this summer.

Bring KidsPost with you wherever you go this summer.

Bring KidsPost with you wherever you go this summer.

The Summer of KidsPost has traveled coast to coast in the United States and all over the world, but this week, our readers took us on a trip to the South.

Anshul Bellamkonda of Potomac, Maryland, learned that everything is bigger in Texas when he visited family in the state’s capital, Austin. He loved the downtown area, which is home to the country’s largest state capitol building.

Shane Gatens of Silver Spring, Maryland, also traveled to the Lone Star State this summer. He visited San Antonio and saw the Alamo, the site of an 1836 battle in the Texas Revolution, when the state fought for independence from Mexico.

Brothers Trey, JT and Colin Perrell of Gaithersburg, Maryland, visited their grandmother’s home town of Louisville, Kentucky, where they went to the races. The boys enjoyed visiting Churchill Downs, which hosts the Kentucky Derby, the most famous horse race in the world.

Would you like to see pictures of your summer adventures featured in KidsPost?

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

●Go on a trip (anywhere!) and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

●Have someone take a photo or two of you — and siblings, cousins, etc. — holding KidsPost. Make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

●Then fill out the submission form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost17 and attach your photo or photos. Or mail it to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Include the full name, age and home town of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love to hear from you about what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only once, and the photos must have been taken after May 22, 2017. Entries are due by August 30.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families who have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.