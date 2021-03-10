But this year — fingers crossed — it appears the NCAA championship basketball tournaments will be played. Once again, I can say the University of Maryland women’s team has “a real chance to go to the Final Four and maybe win it all.”

This year the Terps won the Big Ten conference regular season championship with a record of 21-2 (21 wins, 2 losses). Maryland averaged more than 91 points per game, the best in the country.

But what’s most amazing about this year’s team is that the 2021 Terps are a very different team from the 2020 squad. Coach Brenda Frese lost five of her six top scorers from last year. Three players graduated, and two more transferred to other schools.

Frese had to rebuild her team quickly. Luckily Ashley Owusu returned. Owusu is a terrific all-around point guard who leads the Terps in points and assists. Diamond Miller stepped up and became a star in her sophomore year, averaging 17.5 points per game.

Frese added three transfers to round out the starting five. Forwards Mimi Collins (from the University of Tennessee) and Chloe Bibby (Mississippi State) give the Terps rebounding and solid play underneath the basket.

Katie Benzan transferred from Harvard University, where she was a three-time All-Ivy League player for the Crimson. Benzan is not tall (she is listed as 5 feet 6 inches), but she can shoot. Benzan hit 51.6 percent of her shots from beyond the three-point line this season (82 of 159). That’s the best three-point shooting percentage in men’s and women’s college basketball.

The Terps have been so dominant that they have not needed star freshman Angel Reese, who missed most of the season with a foot injury. Reese has returned to the team and is getting back into playing shape. The 6-foot-3 forward may play a key role in the Terps’ tournament run.

The NCAA tournament will not be easy. The University of Connecticut is always good, and this year is no exception. The Huskies posted a 24-1 record, losing only to Arkansas in January. In addition, North Carolina State, Stanford and South Carolina have strong teams.

Still, Maryland should be ready. The Terps stormed through the Big Ten, a strong conference, during the regular season and will be tested in the conference tournament starting today.