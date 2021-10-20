I mention role players because the Washington Wizards will be full of them this season.
In August, the Wizards traded Russell Westbrook and some second-round draft choices for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Westbrook is a big-name star in the NBA. He averaged a “triple double” for Washington during the 2020-21 season. That means he averaged double figures (10 or more) in points, rebounds and assists. Westbrook has been named to nine all-star teams.
None of the new Wizards players has made an NBA all-star team. They are role players, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t good. Let’s take a look.
Caldwell-Pope, who played for the 2020 NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, has averaged more than 11 points a game during his eight-year career. Last season, he hit 41 percent of his three-point attempts.
Kuzma was also a role player for the 2020 Lakers. The 6-foot-10-inch forward has averaged more than 15 points a game during his NBA career.
Harrell received the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award for the 2019-20 season for being the league’s best player coming off the bench as a substitute. The powerful forward averaged more than 18 points and 7 rebounds that season for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Dinwiddie was sidelined most of last year with a knee injury, but during the 2019-20 season averaged more than 20 points and 6 assists a game as the Brooklyn Nets’ starting point guard.
So the newcomers can play. They should take some of the scoring pressure off the Wizards’ one all-star: high-scoring shooting guard Bradley Beal. It will be up to the new Wizards head coach, Wes Unseld Jr., to find the right combinations among the many new and returning role players.
For example, last season the team got great production at the center position by rotating three role players during the games. Maybe Unseld can do that kind of mixing and matching this season with the new players.
The Wizards should be fun for kids to watch and root for. After all, most kids are not the big stars on their teams. Kids who play sports usually are role players who have to find a way to help their teams by passing the ball, playing defense or rooting like crazy from the bench.
Maybe the Wizards’ role players (and Beal) will be a winning combination this season.
