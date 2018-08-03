Massachusetts seems to be a great summer destination for our KidsPost readers this year. These kids brought KidsPost with them to explore what this part of New England has to offer. Twins Cameron and Isla Crawford, 9, of Severna Park, Maryland, went to Nantucket Island. This island is a short ferry ride away from Cape Cod and a national historic site. They got to see a lighthouse that is still operating.

Jagger Grove, 9, of Burke, Virginia, took a ferry to Martha’s Vineyard and toured the island. The only way to get to the vineyard is by boat or plane. On the island, he visited Edgartown. Raia Moniz-Lenter, 7, of Washington visited the New England Aquarium in Boston. She learned a lot about different aquatic species and marine mammals.

Do you want to show readers where you went this summer? It isn’t too late. Join our Summer of ­KidsPost! You don’t have to go far away to have a chance to be featured in KidsPost and win a cool prize. Entries are due by August 28.

Here are the rules:

● Go on a trip (anywhere!) and take along a recent copy of KidsPost. (Photos must have been taken after May 25 of this year.)

● Get someone to take a photograph of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Then have a parent or guardian fill out the form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2018 and attach your photo. Or they can mail it to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love for you to tell us what made the trip memorable.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families who have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies. Happy travels!

More in KidsPost

Dear Mr. President: Kids have been sending letters to the White House for years

We’ve had buckets of rain this summer, but our weather art is running dry

Make bubbles last with this sticker craft