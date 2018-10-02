Dogs gather on a desk at YDM, a digital advertising agency in Bangkok. Having pets at work has become popular in Thailand’s capital. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)

Nimo bounds out of a car in a rush to get to work at an advertising agency in Bangkok, but Nimo is no ordinary employee.

He’s a dog.

The brown-haired husky accompanies his owner, Thimaporn Phopipat, to work every day at YDM, a digital advertising agency in Thailand’s capital.

“Since I already love dogs, it really made me want to work here,” said Thimaporn, 29, a digital public relations manager who also takes along her Chihuahua, Muu Pan.

The bring-your-dog-to-work trend is gaining momentum in Thailand, particularly at companies such as advertisement firms, which typically require unusual work hours. Some U.S. companies, including PetSmart and pet food company Nestlé Purina, also allow dogs in the office.

The policy can help workers reduce stress, and it can attract and retain employees, some say.



A dog at the office considers options at its lunch break. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)

Other advertisement agencies in Bangkok have dog-friendly policies, but YDM, with nearly 200 employees and 20 pet dogs, is by far the largest to adopt the scheme.

Several studies point to the benefits of dogs in the workplace, but a May 2017 study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health warned against problems such as allergies and animal-borne diseases.

The same report, however, said pets could help to buffer stress at work.

Even those who don’t bring their pets to work say other people’s pets help everyone bond better.

“Sometimes things can get chaotic, but it’s a good kind of chaos, because it makes me happy and relaxed,” said Jitramas Watana-ug, 31, a YDM account manager.

Agency owner Anuckanard Kongpanichakul, 42, introduced the dog-friendly policy when she founded YDM eight years ago.

“For me, it is very joyful, it feels like this is a home,” Anuckanard said.

