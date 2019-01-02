Clemson’s Tavien Feaster (28) in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Saturday. On Monday, his team plays Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship, a game that is growing more professional in promotions, merchandising and obligations placed on players. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The pro-football playoffs are starting, so let’s take a look at the biggest matchup: Alabama vs. Clemson. I can almost hear KidsPost readers saying, “Wait a minute, Alabama and Clemson aren’t pro teams. They will be playing Monday night for the college national championship.”

Well, I’ve been watching the College Football Playoff (CFP), which started in the 2014-2015 season. The games this year looked an awful lot like the National Football League (NFL) to me. Here’s why.

Money and merchandise

I don’t usually talk about money in my column, but you have to when you are discussing big-time college football. ESPN is spending billions of dollars to show the CFP games.

The Alabama and Clemson players are not paid — as professional football players are — but lots of other people are paid. Nick Saban, the head coach of Alabama, gets more than $8 million a year to coach the Crimson Tide. Two of his assistant coaches are paid more than $1 million. Dabo Swinney, the head man at Clemson, makes more than $6 million.

Like the pros, the CFP games are played in packed stadiums filled with fans wearing all sorts of team gear. Go on the Alabama and Clemson team websites, and click on the link that says “shop.” You can get everything — shirts, hats, hoodies, glasses, coffee mugs, even underwear with the Alabama “A.” It’s the same with the Clemson Tigers paw print.



Made for TV

When you watch the CFP games on TV, they look like pro games. There are pregame shows, halftime shows and postgame shows where everyone talks endlessly about the turnover battle, containment and the need for someone to “make a play.”

There are also replays! At times, it seems as though college referees review almost every play — and the games get longer and longer.

And another thing — ads! I haven’t done a count, but it seems the CFP games have even more ads than an NFL game. Some air over and over. If I see the one about the $1 burrito deal again, I may get sick.

Demands on players

While the college players are typically not as good as the pros, they work just as hard. It has been estimated that a college football player puts in more than 40 hours a week on football-related activities during the season. That’s a full-time job for players who are supposed to be full-time students.

[Should college athletes get paid?]

Oh, and the college season is almost as long as the pros’. Alabama and Clemson will play their 15th game Monday. The regular season in the NFL is 16 games.

On Monday, the folks on TV will talk about “student-athletes” and a player giving it the old college try, but the CFP championship game is just another Super Bowl.

