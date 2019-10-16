

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores a touchdown October 6. Two years ago, experts thought he wouldn’t be able to take the hits in the NFL. He has proved them wrong. (Mike McCarn/AP)

The Washington Redskins finally won their first game during the 2019 National Football League (NFL) season by beating the winless Miami Dolphins, 17-16. Still, it looks like Washington is headed toward a 3-13 (three wins, 13 losses) or even a 2-14 finish.

So it’s time to find other NFL players and teams to watch. Here are some suggestions.

Russell Wilson: The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is the leading contender for the most valuable player (MVP) in the NFL this season. Wilson is short (he is listed at 5 feet 11 inches), but he is quick on his feet, makes smart decisions and throws better on the run than anyone else.

Wilson has the Seahawks in the middle of a tough fight for the NFC West division with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Expect Wilson, who has been to two Super Bowls (and won one), to find a way to get the Seahawks on top.



Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens ran for 152 yards Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. He throws well, too. (Will Newton/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson: This quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens is exciting. Jackson is in his second season, but already he’s beating NFL opponents with his arm and his feet.

On Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson passed for 236 yards and ran for 152. Jackson is young and will make mistakes, but he is the kind of electrifying talent who can make any Sunday special.

Christian McCaffrey: This running back is a favorite. (I rooted for his wide receiver father, Ed.) Experts thought the Carolina Panthers made a mistake when they drafted McCaffrey in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. McCaffrey had been a star at Stanford, but they doubted he was big enough — he’s listed at 5 feet 11 inches and 205 pounds — to take the hits in the NFL.

McCaffrey got stopped Sunday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but is still among the league leaders in rushing yards and catches for a running back. The experts were wrong.

Wide receivers: With its rules to protect the quarterbacks and wide receivers racing downfield, the NFL is a pass-happy league. Almost every team has one or two wide receivers who can gain more than 100 yards on any given Sunday.



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas on Sunday. Diggs is one of the wide receivers worth watching this season. (Jim Mone/AP)

So which wideouts should you keep an eye on? Stefon Diggs (a Minnesota Viking who went to the University of Maryland), Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) and Odell Beckham Jr. (Cleveland Browns) are threats to go all the way on any play.

Larry Fitzgerald is going strong at age 36 for the Arizona Cardinals. This season, Fitzgerald became the second all-time leading receiver in NFL history. He has 1,338 career catches. Only the legendary Jerry Rice, who played from 1985 to 2004, is ahead of Fitzgerald with an amazing 1,549 receptions.

There’s plenty to see in the NFL this season. Just not in Washington.

