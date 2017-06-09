Britain's top political leader, Theresa May, remains in office as prime minister. But Thursday’s elections weakened her power as the country prepares to negotiate its exit from the European Union. (Adrian Dennis/Agence France-Presse via Getty Images)

Britain’s general elections ended in a shock for Prime Minister Theresa May, the country’s top political leader. Her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament days before the country begins negotiating its departure from the European Union.

The post of prime minister is held by the leader of the largest party (or group of parties) in Parliament, which functions as the British equivalent to the U.S. Congress. May said she would remain in office, in part by joining forces with a small party based in the British region of Northern Ireland.

Conservatives were expected to win handily, but May now risks renewed opposition from within and outside her party. Some colleagues may be lining up to replace her.

Under current rules, Britain holds general elections every five years. But the prime minister can schedule a “snap election” early, as May did seven weeks ago. She had been confident of securing a sweeping victory and strengthening her hand in the talks to leave the European Union.

The Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, threw a wrench in her plans by denying the Conservative Party an outright win. With 649 of 650 seats declared, the Conservatives had won 318 seats and Labour 261, with smaller parties taking the rest.

Corbyn said that May should resign as prime minister and that he wanted to form a minority government, uniting the smaller parties.

“The mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence,” he said. “I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country.”

But May was determined to hang on. Just after noon, she was driven the short distance from the prime minister’s offices on Downing Street to Buckingham Palace, where she asked Queen Elizabeth II for permission to form a government — a formality under the British system.