Rhett and Escher are Nederlandse kooikerhondje, a breed recently recognized by the American Kennel Club. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club’s pack.

The club announced Wednesday that it’s recognizing the Nederlandse kooikerhondje (NAY-dehr-lahn-seh KOY-kehr-hahnd-jeh) and the grand basset griffon Vendeen (vahn-DAY-ahn). They’re the first breeds added to the roster since 2016.

They’re eligible for many dog shows this year but can’t compete at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show until next year.

The Nederlandse kooikerhondje goes back hundreds of years in Holland. The smallish, brown-and-white, spaniel-style dogs can be seen in some Dutch Old Master paintings.

“They’re actually like a toddler that never grows up,” said breeder D. Ann Knoop-Siderius, who added that they are happy and can be naughty, “but they’re very playful dogs. And that’s true their whole life.”

Kooikerhondjes were trained to help hunters attract ducks into net-covered canals.

There are now about 7,000 worldwide, including roughly 500 in the United States, and they’re well suited to agility and other canine sports, Knoop-Siderius said.

The grand basset griffon Vendeen which goes by “GBGV” for short. It’s one of a number of long, low-to-the-ground basset breeds with centuries-long roots in Europe.

GBGVs are known for their speed, stamina and cheerful nature. Traditional pack hunters, they tend to get along well with other dogs, says AKC spokeswoman Brandi Hunter.

“They’re also courageous and passionate workers, and they’ve got a high activity level,” she said.

The AKC is the nation’s oldest purebred dog registry. It recognizes 192 breeds, from silky Afghan hounds to hairless xoloitzcuintlis. Requirements for recognition include having at least 300 dogs of the breed spread around at least 20 states.

Some animal rights advocates say that encouraging interest in purebred dogs fuels puppy mills and fads while diverting attention from mixed-breed dogs that need adoption.

The AKC admits that shelter dogs do need homes. But it says careful breeding allows people to choose pets with somewhat predictable characteristics, helping to make lasting matches. The club notes that mixed-breed dogs compete in many events it sanctions, such as agility and obedience contests.

— Associated Press

