Elizabeth and Allison Rokita, 7 and 9, of Dunn Loring, Virginia, spent Father’s Day at the Outer Banks. The Outer Banks are barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina, with a number of towns on the coast. (Family photo)

These girls aren’t wasting their precious vacation time. Their summer adventures began, and they brought KidsPost along. Kristina Busch from Bowie, Maryland, traveled to Europe, making stops in Germany and France. Sisters Elizabeth and Allison Rokita from Dunn Loring, Virginia, took a trip to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Amaya Stallworth from Washington didn’t have to go too far to get some international travel. Amaya went to Canada and took a short ferry ride to the Toronto Islands. The islands include a maze, an amusement park and the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Do you want to show readers where you went this summer? It isn’t too late. Join our Summer of KidsPost! You don’t have to go far away to have a chance to be featured in KidsPost and win a cool prize. Entries are due by August 28.

Here are the rules:

● Go on a trip (anywhere!) and take along a recent copy of KidsPost. (Photos must have been taken after May 25 of this year.)

● Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between ages of 5 and 13.

● Then have a parent or guardian fill out the form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2018 and attach your photo. Or they can mail it to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love for you to tell us what made the trip memorable.



Kristina Busch, 11, of Bowie, Maryland, is holding an edition of KidsPost on a trip to Erbenheim, Germany. Her nieces — Ruth, Mary and Hannah — joined in on the fun, too. Behind them is a field of wheat that has ripened. The girls also visited the Alsace region of France. (Family photo)

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families who have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies. Happy travels!

More in KidsPost

KidsPost Summer Book Club: ‘Unlikely Heroes’

Want to try skydiving? It’s now possible without jumping out of a plane.



Amaya Stallworth, 9, of Washington, D.C., went north to Toronto, Canada. The trip was special because she got to see different cultures by visiting restaurants and festivals throughout the city. (Family photo)

This crafty 14-year-old is balancing school life with a busy acting career