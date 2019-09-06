1 of 62 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × 2019’s Summer of KidsPost View Photos Check out how our readers spent their summer. Caption Check out how our readers spent their summer. family photo/family photo Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Our KidsPost readers took us near and far this summer, and we couldn’t be more thankful. They took us to museums, national parks, historic monuments and sandy beaches. The best part about these trips is sharing them with family and friends. We want to dedicate this last edition of Summer of KidsPost to readers’ travels with their grandparents. (National Grandparents Day is September 8.)

Connor Bethel went on a road trip with his grandparents starting in Arlington, then traveling, Virginia, all the way to Niagara Falls, New York. It was a first time at the falls for Connor and his grandparents.

Gilbert and Seamus Cronin from Falls Church, Virginia, traveled in Ecuador for 10 days with their grandparents. Together they made memories while snorkeling among sea lions, learning about bird species and seeing giant tortoises on the island of Santa Cruz.

Pierce Stephenson of McLean, Virginia, celebrated his grandparents’ 55th wedding anniversary in Maui, Hawaii. Matiwos Curran of Washington supported his grandparents, who were grand marshals at a parade in New Hampshire.

Each year, we randomly select three winners who joined Summer of KidsPost for a chance to win a prize package. This year’s winners are the Poole family from Bowie, Maryland, who enjoyed the sun and sand at Ocean City; Charlie Ibarra, 9, and Anna Ibarra, 11, of West Springfield, Virginia, who saw whales, otters and other cool animals in Alaska; and Jack Rosenthal, 10, of Arlington, Virginia, who made a friend while exploring Bryce National Park in Utah.

We want to thank all of our KidsPost readers for taking us along on their adventures and sharing memories they made. We can’t wait to see what you do next year!

