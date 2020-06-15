

Testudo the terrapin, mascot of the University of Maryland, gives a high five to New Mexico State Aggies mascot at the 2015 NCAA basketball tournament. Lots of colleges have bear and bulldog mascots, but Testudo is the only terrapin. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Now that school’s out, let’s see how smart you are.

What do Tony the Tiger, Mickey Mouse, Smokey Bear and Screech the eagle have in common?

Think about it. We’ll wait.

Okay. If you said “they’re all mascots,” give yourself an A-plus.

June 17 is National Mascot Day, which celebrates the fun, sometimes feathery or furry creatures who entertain us at stadiums, theme parks and vacation spots and on cereal boxes.

Mascots love sports, but most events are shut down to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. So mascots are trying to stay busy until games resume. (See “Teddy talks to us” next to this article.)



Hockey fans take photos with the Stanley Cup and Washington Capitals’ mascot Slapshot on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in October 2018. The Capitals were Stanley Cup champions that year. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

To learn about these sometimes cute, sometimes creepy cheerleaders, read on:

The word “mascot” comes from the French “mascotte” (meaning lucky charm). “La Mascotte,” an 1870 French opera about a woman who brings a poor farmer good luck, made the word popular in the English language.

Soon, U.S. colleges began adopting animal mascots. Handsome Dan, a bulldog who belonged to a student at Yale University in the early 1890s, was among the first. When told to “speak to Harvard,” Yale’s traditional rival, Dan would bark ferociously. There have been 18 Dans over the years, none of whom liked Harvard.

Today many schools and sports teams have mascots — sometimes a live animal, more often a fan in a costume. Bobcats, bears, bulldogs and wolves abound. Testudo the Maryland terrapin is unique. So are the Fighting Squirrels of Virginia’s Mary Baldwin University. Some schools think really big: The University of Texas trots out Bevo, a huge longhorn steer, for football games.

The Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard have mascots. So do some rock bands and lots of products, especially those for kids. If you have cereal in the kitchen, check the box. There’s probably a mascot on it.



The Baltimore Orioles mascot, the Oriole Bird, performs during a 2019 game. The bird is among four mascots to be inducted this year into the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Not all mascots are popular. Some teams and schools that used the names and images of Native Americans changed them in recent years after complaints that they were hurtful.

The Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana, honors 24 college and pro icons, including the newly elected Oriole Bird. It is closed because of the pandemic. But when it’s safe for the museum to reopen, Baltimore’s mascot will join the others, among them baseball’s legendary Phillie Phanatic. The woman who designed the fuzzy, green, pear-shape troublemaker also created the equally lovable Miss Piggy of the Muppets.

The Phanatic sported a new look in spring training this year. But he’s still a pest. Hopefully he and the other mascots will be back in action soon.