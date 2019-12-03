Forget throwing snowballs. Eat ’em up instead. These Snickerdoodle Snowballs, adapted from the “MasterChef Junior Bakes!” cookbook, are a twist on a cookie classic that you’ll want to whip up well after the holiday season.

Adult’s help: Some

Hands-on time: 35 minutes

Total time: 1½ hours

Makes: About 28 cookies

KITCHEN SUPPLIES

● measuring spoons

● measuring cups

● medium and large mixing bowls

● whisk

● mixer with flat beater and

mixing bowl

● rubber spatula

● plastic wrap

● two baking sheets lined

with parchment paper

● oven mitts

● wire rack

INGREDIENTS

● 1½ cups all-purpose flour

● 1 teaspoon cream of tartar

● ½ teaspoon baking soda

● ¼ teaspoon salt

● ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

● 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

● 1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter at room temperature

● ¾ cup granulated sugar

● 1 large egg

● 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

● 1 cup confectioners’ sugar

STEPS

1. Measure and put the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, salt, nutmeg and 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon into a medium bowl. Whisk for 15 seconds.

2. Place the butter and granulated sugar in the mixer’s large bowl, and beat on medium-high speed until it becomes light and fluffy, about five minutes. (You’ll need to stop and scrape the bowl sides with a rubber spatula a couple of times.)

3. Stop the mixer, then add the egg and vanilla extract. Beat for 30 seconds.

4. Add the flour mixture from Step 1 and mix on low until just combined, about 30 seconds. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

5. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Whisk the confectioners’ sugar and remaining teaspoon of cinnamon in a large bowl for 10 seconds. Set aside.

6. Roll the cookie dough into 1-inch balls between your hands. Place them on the baking sheets, with at least two inches between them.

7. Place one baking sheet on an upper oven rack and the second on a lower one. Bake for seven minutes, then switch the sheet positions in the oven. Bake for another seven minutes, until the cookies are puffed and lightly golden on the edges.

8. Remove the sheets from the oven and place on the stovetop. Let the cookies rest for a couple of minutes until just cool enough to handle.

9. Toss the still-warm cookies in the cinnamon-sugar mixture until covered on all sides, then place them on a wire rack to cool completely.

10. Munch merrily! Share your creations right away, or store them in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

