

Sissy Sheridan is on set at a Nickelodeon studio in New York for the filming of her Web series, “DIY With Me.” In this episode, the Reston, Virginia, 14-year-old teaches viewers how to make a phone-charging wall bed. (Photo from Sissy Sheridan)

Sissy Sheridan is doing it all. She is acting in commercials, plays, television shows and musicals — and keeping up with homework. She just finished wrapping up the first season of “DIY With Me” for Nickelodeon. The 14-year-old has been traveling between her home in Reston, Virginia, and New York, where she hosts the weekly craft show for Nick’s YouTube channel.

She has taught viewers how to make all kinds of crafts, including Henry Danger-inspired fluffy slime and a bubble-gum rug made of yarn and paper towel tubes. There is also an episode on how to make a JoJo Siwa mug with rose gold glitter.

When her manager told her Nick was holding auditions for an online craft show, she went for it. Her audition required her to make a craft with a water bottle, tape and scissors.

“I made a bangle bracelet and a monogrammed hair-tie holder with the water bottle. It was an improvised audition, and I only had 10 minutes. My manager called me the next couple days and said, ‘Hello, Sissy! How would you like to have your own Nickelodeon Web series?’ And I was just freaking out!” she says.

Sissy has been featured on an episode of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and an upcoming Netflix show with Jonah Hill and Emma Stone. You might also see her in a commercial for the Washington Nationals baseball team. Next year, she will be attending a performing arts school in Virginia and continuing to work on her acting career. We spoke with her about how she does it all. (Her answers are edited for length and clarity.)

Q: What do you enjoy most about acting?

A: When you are acting, everything is just so free, if that makes sense. There is no judgment or care in the world, because you are doing what you love. My favorite part about it is doing meet-and-greets with fans after shows, because you get to meet people and see how the show touched them.



In her audition for the series, Sissy had 10 minutes to make a craft out of a water bottle, tape and scissors. She made a bangle bracelet and a monogrammed hair-tie holder. And she got the part. (Photo from Sissy Sheridan)

Q: How do you balance school with travel, auditions and rehearsals?

A: It’s definitely not easy. It’s a lot of work because this year I have been blessed with a lot of opportunities. When I am in school, I have to make the most of my time there. I stay after school some days to make sure I am caught up and to make up tests or homework. I do homework or tests on the train or plane or during downtime on set. School is always number one, and I need to have really good grades if I want to keep doing this.

Q: What is your favorite thing to do when you come back to Virginia?

A: I love the Tysons Corner mall. It is my go-to. Reston Town Center is cool, too. I also love making slime with my friends. I love making YouTube videos, and I am working with my friends on that, too.

Q: What advice do you give kids who want to act?

A: Keep doing what you are doing. I didn’t start professionally until the seventh grade. Whatever level you are at, just keep working your hardest. And when you aren’t getting jobs or aren’t in the place you want to be, just keep training. You always want to be at the top of your game. And anything is possible if you believe and have a great work ethic. Great things are bound to happen!

