

Victoria Gardner, 12, and Olivia Gardner, 9, of Springfield, Virginia, enjoyed looking at the architecture in Brussels, Belgium. While in Belgium, they also visisted Gravensteen Castle and ate cuberdon candy. (Family photo)

Taking a trip can be an all-senses experience. There are things to see, hear, smell, taste and touch. This week, KidsPost readers shared a few of those sensory experiences as they traveled in the United States and overseas.

Emma Cai, 11, of Arlington, Virginia, celebrated graduating from elementary school with a trip to London, England. She took in spectacular views of the city with a ride on the London Eye. The large observation wheel is the tallest in Europe and one of the capital city’s most popular attractions, with some 3.5 million visitors each year.



Emma Cai, 11, of Arlington, Virginia, celebrated her elementary school graduation with a trip to London, England. She visited the London Eye, which was built in 1999 and is 443 feet tall. (Family photo)

Victoria Gardner, 12, and Olivia Gardner, 9, also took KidsPost along on a vacation in Belgium. They treated themselves to an old-fashioned candy called cuberdon. It’s shaped like a cone, tastes like raspberries and has a chewy outside with a gooey center.

Mirabelle Niermann, 6, of Ashburn, Virginia, spent her Fourth of July weekend in a cabin in the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York. This location is known for Lake Placid, the site of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics. Mirabelle took a dip in Mirror Lake, which got its name because it is so calm that it reflects the village around it.

KidsPost would love to join in on the fun — whether you are going overseas, on a road trip or somewhere nearby.

Here are the rules:

●Go on a trip and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

● Get someone to take a photograph of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Then fill out the form below orat wapo.st/summerofkidspost2019 and attach your photo. Or mail it to KidsPost at The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love for you to include what made the trip memorable.



Mirabelle Niermann, 6, of Ashburn, Virginia, visited her aunt and uncle at their cabin in Lake Placid on July Fourth. She enjoyed swimming in Mirror Lake and learning about the area’s ties to the Winter Olympics. (Family photo)

Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 24 2019. Entries are due by September 1. That should give you plenty of time to get out and explore.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.

More in KidsPost

KidsPost Summer Book Club: ‘Make a Difference’

Sunscreen isn’t just for pool days or beach days. It’s for every day.

Soccer fans cheer U.S. women’s national team at New York parade