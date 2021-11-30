Growing up in a chocolate factory sounds like a dream, but for 12-year-old Brynn O’Neill, it’s pretty close to real life. Brynn, who identifies as “nonbinary” gender, was 7 years old when their parents bought Chamberlain’s Chocolate Factory near Atlanta, Georgia. That year, Brynn’s mother and father assigned Brynn the task of setting pretzels and gummy bears on the enrober — a machine that coats candies, cookies and other treats with chocolate.