People gather for an anti-corruption rally in St.Petersburg, Russia, on Monday. The protest gatherings across the country were organized by Alexei Navalny, a critic of Vladi­mir Putin’s government. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Thousands of people took part in anti-corruption protests across Russia on Monday in a new show of defiance by those who oppose Vladi­mir Putin’s government.

Hundreds were arrested, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was seized outside his Moscow home while on his way to an unapproved rally. Arrests continued in the capital throughout the afternoon.

In St. Petersburg, an Associated Press reporter counted about 500 people forced onto police buses. Demonstrations of several hundred to more than 2,000 were reported in cities across the country.

The demonstrators appeared to be mostly young people — those who were born or grew up during Putin’s 17 years of leading Russia.

Putin is expected to seek another term in 2018, and Navalny has announced his intentions to run.

A young demonstrator is arrested by riot police during a demonstration in downtown Moscow, the Russian capital. The government had not approved the location of the protest and said it was unlawful. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Protesters say that Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and others use the government to become rich.

“We are against the corruption that is costing the future of our young people,” said Maria Badyrova, a protester in Moscow.