Thousands of people took part in anti-corruption protests across Russia on Monday in a new show of defiance by those who oppose Vladimir Putin’s government.
Hundreds were arrested, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was seized outside his Moscow home while on his way to an unapproved rally. Arrests continued in the capital throughout the afternoon.
In St. Petersburg, an Associated Press reporter counted about 500 people forced onto police buses. Demonstrations of several hundred to more than 2,000 were reported in cities across the country.
The demonstrators appeared to be mostly young people — those who were born or grew up during Putin’s 17 years of leading Russia.
Putin is expected to seek another term in 2018, and Navalny has announced his intentions to run.
Protesters say that Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and others use the government to become rich.
“We are against the corruption that is costing the future of our young people,” said Maria Badyrova, a protester in Moscow.