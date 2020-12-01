But the agency said it doesn’t plan to designate which areas are critical to the tree’s survival, guidance some environmentalists say is needed.

The trees can live up to 1,000 years and are found at elevations up to 12,000 feet — conditions too harsh for most trees to survive. They have been nearly wiped out in some areas, including the eastern edge of Yellowstone National Park, where their cones are a source of food for threatened grizzly bears.

Environmentalists had petitioned the government in 2008 to protect the trees that grow in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and western Canada.

Grizzlies raid squirrel caches of whitebark pine cones and devour the seeds within the cones to fatten up for winter.

A nonnative fungus has been killing whitebark pines for a century. More recently, the trees have proved vulnerable to bark beetles that have killed millions of acres of forest and to climate change, which scientific studies have said are responsible for more severe wildfire seasons.

FWS’s proposal described the threats to the trees as “imminent” and said whitebark is one of many plants expected to be impacted as climate change moves faster than they are able to adapt.

“Whitebark pine survives at high elevations already, so there is little remaining habitat in many areas for the species to migrate to higher elevations in response to warmer temperatures,” Fish and Wildlife Service officials wrote.

The officials added: “Overall, whitebark pine stands have seen severe reductions in reproduction and regeneration. . . . High severity wildfires, white pine blister rust, and mountain pine beetle all act on portions of whitebark pine’s range.”

An attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council, which submitted the 2008 petition for protections, said the government was slow to act but said the proposal was worth celebrating.