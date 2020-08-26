According to witness and video accounts, police let the suspect walk past them with a semiautomatic rifle.
The sheriff said that armed people had been patrolling the city’s streets in recent nights, but he did not know if the gunman was among them.
Ben Crump, a lawyer for Blake’s family, said that Blake was shot multiple times by police on Sunday and that it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again. He called for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and for the others involved to lose their jobs.
The shooting of Blake, who is 29, was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests three months after the death of George Floyd shortly after a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, knelt on his neck.
Kenosha police have said little about what happened other than that they were responding to a family dispute. They have not said why the officers opened fire or whether Blake was armed, and they have not disclosed the race of three officers on the scene.
Blake’s father, also named Jacob Blake, said police shot his son “seven times, seven times, like he didn’t matter.”
“But my son matters. He’s a human being, and he matters,” he said.
