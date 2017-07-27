The 2-week-old Sumatran tiger cub at the National Zoo is probably a boy, the zoo announced Thursday. The confirmation will come after the first thorough veterinary exam, keepers said. (Craig Saffoe/Smithsonian’s National Zoo)

The tiger born earlier this month at the National Zoo appears to be a boy, zoo staff said Thursday in a statement.

Zookeepers have been able to weigh the cub in the past few days when its mom, Damai, goes outside the den to eat. A quick exam led keepers to believe the cub is male, although they say it isn’t official.

“His first veterinary exam will take place in a couple of weeks, which includes a physical exam and vaccinations,” said Craig Saffoe, who is curator of great cats at the zoo. “We should be able to confirm the cub’s sex during that exam.”

The unnamed cub appears to be healthy and weighs 6½ pounds, three pounds more than it did shortly after birth. Zookeepers are limiting their interactions with the cub so it can bond with Damai.

[Watch a video of the newborn cub.]

The unnamed cub appears to be in good health and has gained three pounds since birth, the zoo said. (Roshan Patel/Smithsonian's National Zoo)

The cub will makes its public debut this fall, after it has its vaccinations and passes a swim test. Zoo visitors this summer can see the cub’s dad, Sparky, and half brother, Bandar.