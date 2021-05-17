“Black Beauty Ranch will provide safe sanctuary for him and give him a proper diet, enrichment, an expansive naturally wooded habitat where he can safely roam and will provide everything else he needs to be the healthy wild tiger he deserves to be,” she said.
The sanctuary is home to nearly 800 domestic and exotic animals, including two other tigers who were found in recent years — one in Houston in 2019 and another in February in San Antonio.
Houston police announced Saturday that India had been found safe and unharmed. The tiger was held at Houston’s animal shelter until officials with the sanctuary picked him up Sunday morning.
Authorities had been searching for the tiger since it was seen May 9 in a west Houston neighborhood. At the time, it was nearly shot by an off-duty deputy before being whisked away in a car by Victor Hugo Cuevas, who police say is the owner. At a news conference Saturday, Commander Ron Borza said that Cuevas’s wife, Giorgiana, turned over the tiger to police on Saturday.
“It is Victor’s tiger. That’s what I was told by [Giorgiana Cuevas] ... She says they’ve had that animal for nine months,” Borza said. He alleged that the tiger was passed around to several people but that Cuevas’s wife knew where the tiger was at all times last week as authorities searched for it.
Police are trying to determine if any charges related to having the tiger will be filed. Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits under a city ordinance unless the handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.
But Cuevas’ attorney, Michael W. Elliott, on Saturday night continued to insist his client doesn’t own the tiger.
“Victor was not the primary owner of India nor did India stay with him the majority of the time,” Elliott told the Associated Press. “Victor was however involved in the caretaking of India often. Victor loves India as anyone else would love a favorite pet ... He treated India with love and fantastic treatment in all respects.”
Cuevas was arrested Monday by Houston police and charged with evading arrest for allegedly fleeing his home with the tiger after officers had responded to a call about a dangerous animal.
Kitty Block, president of the Humane Society of the United States, which runs the sanctuary, said Sunday while India might have appeared to be safe, “Big cats like India express natural, unpredictable behaviors that can occur at any moment.” Borza said India already weighs 175 pounds, it can “do a lot of damage” and will only get bigger.
— Associated Press