Many of the tigers confiscated three years ago from a Buddhist temple in Thailand are dying, Thai wildlife officials said Monday. The animals, which are all related to six tigers, have had serious medical problems. (Narong Sangnak/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

More than half the tigers rescued three years ago from a Buddhist temple in Thailand have died of disease, wildlife officials said Monday.

The tigers were vulnerable to illness because of inbreeding. Eighty-six of 147 rescued tigers kept at government-run wildlife sanctuaries have died, said national parks official Patarapol Maneeorn. The cause was respiratory failure.

The genes of all the confiscated tigers were traced to six tigers, said Patarapol, head of the department’s Wildlife Health Management Division. Such inbreeding “affects their well-being, resulting in disabilities and weakened health condition,” he told reporters. “They also have problems with their immune system.”

The temple long served as a place where tourists could feed tigers and pose for photos with them, despite concerns about possible mistreatment.

Police found tiger skins and teeth and at least 1,500 amulets made from tiger bones when they raided the temple. Tiger parts are popular as traditional medicine in Asia. Tiger hides can sell for tens of thousands of dollars in China.

About 1,000 tigers live in captivity in Thailand, and about 200 live in the wild there. Globally there are about 3,200 wild tigers. They are considered endangered.

Patarapol said Thai authorities would do their best to care for the surviving rescued tigers.

“We are mobilizing team members, increasing our readiness and adjusting our plan,” he said. “We will provide the best care possible.”

— Associated Press

Read more from KidsPost:

KidsPost stories about animals threatened with extinction

How much do you know about tigers? Take our quiz.

Saving the “Asian unicorn”: How do you protect what you can’t see?