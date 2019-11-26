

A candy mold creates several patterns of snowflakes for homemade bath bombs. (Kris Coronado)

When the weather outside is chilly and frightful, a bath bomb can be delightful. Make these snowflake-shaped bath bombs to give as holiday presents or treat yourself to a fizzy soak after a snowy romp.

Adult’s help: Some

Hands-on time: 45 minutes

Total time: Two days

Makes: Eight 2-inch-wide, ½-inch-deep bath bombs

SUPPLIES

• measuring cups

• medium mixing bowl

• whisk

• measuring spoons

• small microwave-safe bowl

• cereal spoon

• paper towel

• snowflake-shaped silicone

candy mold tray (Amazon)

• plastic cutting board

• plate covered with wax paper

INGREDIENTS

• 1 cup baking soda

• ½ cup cornstarch

• ½ cup Epsom salt (find at a grocery store or on Amazon)

• ½ cup citric acid (grocery store, Amazon)

• 3 tablespoons unrefined or virgin coconut oil (grocery store)

• 8 drops of blue liquid food coloring

• 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

STEPS

1. Measure 1 cup of baking soda, then pour into mixing bowl. Repeat with ½ cup cornstarch, 1/ 2 cup Epsom salt and ½ cup citric acid. Use a whisk to mix evenly for 30 seconds.

2. Scoop 3 tablespoons of coconut oil into the small microwave-safe bowl. Cover with a paper towel, then microwave 10 seconds. Remove and stir with spoon until coconut oil becomes melted liquid. Heat an additional five seconds (then stir) if needed.

3. Add a teaspoon of vanilla extract to coconut oil, then 8 drops of blue food coloring. Whisk for a minute until it becomes dark blue.

4. Slowly add the coconut mixture to the larger bowl, stirring with the spoon as you pour (to prevent fizzing). Mix until combined, about a minute, then use the whisk to break up any clumps.

5. Squeeze some of the mixture in your hand. It should stick together like slightly damp sand.

6. Place the silicone mold tray on the cutting board, then scoop the mixture into the molds with your hands. Make sure each mold is filled completely, pressing firmly with your fingertips. Wipe off extra mixture from the tray and, if you like, save in a plastic bag to make another batch later.

7. Place the mold flat in the freezer for 30 minutes.

8. Remove the mold from the freezer. (You may need an adult’s help for this next part.) For each snowflake, gently tug the silicone away from its sides. Then slowly push each snowflake up from underneath the mold with your fingers. Carefully remove them, one at a time, and place them on a plate covered with wax paper. (Don’t handle them too much to prevent crumbling.)

9. Air dry your bath bombs 48 hours to make sure they harden completely; they should feel like a crunchy cookie.

10. Presto! Your bath bombs are ready. Pop one in a bath and watch it fizz. Share others with loved ones.

More in KidsPost

Hoping for snow? Make a wintry scene with these snow globes.

Stained glass makes a colorful holiday cookie

Bring fall colors inside with leafy crafts