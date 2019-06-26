

Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks may be the best pro basketball player in the world. But in 2013, when he was drafted, he was the Number 15 pick. It’s way too early to tell which picks were good and which weren’t in this year’s draft, held June 20. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“Hindsight is 20/20.”

KidsPost readers may have heard that expression. It means it is easier to look back and see what has happened than to look into the future and see what will happen.

That brings me to one of the silliest times of the sports calendar: the National Basketball Association (NBA) player draft, which happened June 20. That’s when 30 NBA franchises pick the best college and young international players to be on their teams.

Picking the players isn’t silly. It’s a serious business that can affect teams for years. What is silly is that after the draft, basketball experts spend hours discussing who were the “winners and losers.” Or which teams had the best (or worst) draft.

Hold on everybody! The players haven’t played a single second in the NBA. Remember: Hindsight is 20/20. The only way to figure out who had the best draft is to look back years later.

A lot has to happen for a young player to become a star in the NBA. They have to have the right coach, the right teammates and be part of a good organization.

Most important, the athletes have to work hard and be willing to listen to their coaches and adapt their talents to the more difficult pro game.

So let’s look back at some NBA drafts and see which teams had the “best” drafts according to Win Shares, a statistic that measures a player’s overall contributions to his team’s success.

In 2016, the Philadelphia 76ers picked Ben Simmons, a 6-foot-10-inch point guard, with the first overall pick. Simmons has been terrific and has helped the 76ers become a lot better.

The next best players in that draft, however, were picked much later: Pascal Siakam (pick Number 27) of the Toronto Raptors and Malcolm Brogdon (Number 36) of the Milwaukee Bucks. Siakam has become a key player for an NBA championship team. Similarly, Brogdon is a versatile guard who has helped the Bucks become contenders.

Let’s go back three more years to the 2013 draft. The best player in that draft was the 15th (!) pick Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now the “Greek Freak” may be the best player in the world.

The first player picked in the 2013 draft? Anthony Bennett by the Cleveland Cavaliers. After four unsuccessful seasons, the 6-foot-8 forward is no longer playing in the NBA. So the Milwaukee Bucks had a fantastic draft in 2013, and the Cleveland Cavaliers had a terrible one.

It’s the same in most NBA drafts. Later picks turn out to be stars: 2019 NBA Finals most valuable player, Kawhi Leonard, was the Number 15 pick in 2011. Some early picks are disappointments.

So who had the best draft in 2019? Ask me in about five years.

