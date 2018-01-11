

A firefighter walks among the rocks and mud left by a mudslide Wednesday in Montecito, California. Anxious family members awaited word on loved ones as rescue crews searched through debris and ruins homes. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Hundreds of rescue workers slogged through knee-deep ooze and used long poles to probe for bodies Thursday as the search dragged on for victims of the mudslides that slammed this wealthy coastal town. Seventeen people were confirmed dead, and eight others were missing.

Family members anxiously awaited word on loved ones who hadn’t been heard from since early Tuesday.

“It’s just waiting and not knowing, and the more I haven’t heard from them — we have to find them,” said Kelly Weimer, whose elderly parents’ home was wrecked. The couple, Jim and Alice Mitchell, did not leave after a voluntary evacuation warning. They stayed home to celebrate Jim Mitchell’s 89th birthday.

Santa Barbara County authorities sent a shudder through the community early Thursday when they reported that the number of people missing had surged from 16 to 48. But later in the morning, they said they had made an error, and the actual number of missing was eight.



Mudflow, boulders and debris from heavy rain from early Tuesday reached the roof of a one-story home in Montecito. Seventeen people were confirmed Thursday to have died in the mudslides. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

As search dogs clambered on heaps of wood that used to be homes, mud-spattered rescue teams from all over California worked their way through the ruins of Montecito, a community of 9,000 people northwest of Los Angeles that is home to celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey.

It was left covered with thick muck, boulders, wrecked cars, splintered lumber and tree limbs in a scene Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said looked like a World War I battlefield.

After a better look at the damage, officials lowered the number of destroyed homes from 100 to 59 and raised the number of damaged ones from 300 to 446.

Overall, 28 people were injured. Twelve remained hospitalized, four in critical condition.

By Wednesday, some 500 searchers had covered about 75 percent of the affected area, authorities said. They had a long slog ahead, filled with hazards seen and unseen.



This aerial photo taken Wednesday shows mudflow and damage to homes in Montecito. Fifty-nine houses have been destroyed, and 446 have been damaged, according to Santa Barbara County officials. (Matt Udkow/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

“A lot of the street signs are gone. The roads are impassable. It all has to be done on foot,” said Deputy Dan Page, chief of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescue team.

Rescue crews worked up to 12 hours a day and risked stepping on nails or shattered glass, or being exposed to raw sewage, or dealing with leaking gas, Page said.

“We’ve gotten multiple reports of rescuers falling through manholes that were covered with mud, swimming pools that were covered up with mud,” said Anthony Buzzerio, a Los Angeles County fire battalion chief. “The mud is acting like a candy shell on ice cream. It’s crusty on top but soft underneath, so we’re having to be very careful.”

People in Montecito had counted themselves lucky last month after the biggest wildfire in California history spared the town. But it was the fire that led to the mudslide, by burning away vegetation.

“We totally thought we were out of the woods,” said Jennifer Markham, whose home escaped damage in both disasters. “I was frozen yesterday morning thinking, ‘This is a million times worse than that fire ever was.’ ”